By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, who was a guest at the 36th Session of the State House Briefing that was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, spoke on the key updates in the strides being made in the core area of foreign policy and international relations especially as it relates to the positive role by the Ministry in the fallout of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

He spoke on various issues.

You talked about free movements within the ECOWAS region during your briefing, but is it yielding any positive results bearing in mind the challenges Nigeria is facing because of some people coming from neighboring countries due to this free movement?

Yes, it is. Don’t forget that this free movement is not saying you go through illegal borders; we’re talking about free movements through recognized borders. And some of the people you’re talking about, who may come in with some illegal material, will normally not come through the regular borders. And of course, you also know how porous our borders are, the borders between us and our neighboring countries. We’re talking about thousands of kilometres of borders. But again, we are already mounting joint patrol operations with these sister countries, to ensure that we arrest some of these people that you’re talking about.

We are very much concerned about the security of Nigeria and Nigerians, and that is why the government has spent so much money; ECOWAS itself has also pumped in some money to ensure that these borders are better controlled. But again, like I said, these borders are so porous, and they are so lengthy, that it is not possible to literally monitor every inch of the border. But again, we’re gradually going to use the technology to assist us in managing these border operations.

But please, I want to make it very clear, that this free movement is talking about those that want to come and do genuine businesses and that are ready to come through regular and recognized borders, not the ones that come through the bushes through illegal means.

It appears some African countries don’t respect Nigerian citizens in their countries, especially our neighbours, Ghana, and even South Africa. Nigerians are attacked at any given point without provocation, is it because they know Nigeria will not retaliate?

Talking about respect for Nigeria and Nigerians. Yes, you talked about Xenophobia in South Africa. You talked about our problems with traders, I believe in Ghana. Yes, starting with Ghana, for example, I’m aware that the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment has gone very far on this issue; of course, in conjunction with us. We visited Ghana, I think about three times, they have also been here I think for the same number of times. And we’ve been talking and a lot of efforts, a lot of progress has been made in this regard.

But of course, one must not forget that this law that they’re talking about is $2 million. What they’re saying is that you must have an investment to the tune of that amount. They’re not saying you deposit that amount. They’re saying you must have an investment to the tune of that amount.

We are not justifying what they’re doing. But it’s not limited to Nigerians. It is just that Nigerians may be the largest numbers and therefore the impression is given that it affects only Nigerians. No, it affects all what they call foreigners. But what we’re arguing is, what right do you have to call a member of ECOWAS a foreigner in your country? If we don’t call you a foreigner in our country, you have no right to call us foreigners in your country.

But again, it’s a function of the laws that they have established, which is why the National Assembly itself, particularly the House of Representatives, has come up with this parliamentary diplomacy; in an effort to make the parliament there see reason why the law that they have made must be changed, to conform to the spirit of the establishment of ECOWAS and all its protocols. Again, I am saying, our Speaker of the House of Representatives has visited Ghana, I think about twice. Their Speaker has come here with some of his parliamentarians, and they’re all talking; so diplomacy is surely the best way forward. We may grind very slowly but surely, there is no better alternative to diplomacy. And therefore, we are doing all that it takes to ensure that these matters are resolved through diplomatic channels. It may take time, but please appreciate and bear with us.

Fortunately, I understand as of last count, the Ghanaian traders are ready to allow Nigerians to have their own market. Because if the problem is that we are taking over their markets, now we’re saying, give us land we will build a Nigerian market, where our Nigerians would be housed and where they will do their business unhindered.

Fortunately, they’ve agreed, I guess in the same spirit that has moved these diplomatic efforts they’ve seen reasons why they should allow Nigerians have a place that they can call their own, that they will have their own market and compete favourably with all other nationals in doing business in Ghana. So, you can see we’re making some progress. I want to believe that very soon, we’ll put this issue behind us.

In the case of South Africa and respect for Nigerians, there is no doubt about the fact that South Africa respects Nigeria tremendously. There is no doubt about it. The actions of some very few South Africans, is not and should not be seen as a reflection of the position of the South African government and its people. I guess what is happening is that there are some frustrated South Africans who believe that Nigerians are literally outshining them in their own land. Nigerian businesses are moving very, very fast. Maybe we know business better than they do, in fact, a lot of them are not that exposed to business. And therefore, there is that little envy from some very, very, few bad eggs in South Africa.

But I remember, in the course of our presence in South Africa, we now have this early warning arrangement, through which more countries will continue to monitor some of these crises. So that will not allow them to erupt before we address it. We are managing it in such a manner that all the security agencies in South Africa are on the alert, you know, nosing around to ensure that what happened in the past is not allowed to repeat itself. We’re doing the same at this end, we are monitoring. We are doing everything possible to alert the South African authorities when we believe there is a need for us to do so; so that they can nip it in the bud. And we don’t allow things to get out of hand before we start finding solutions.

There is always an information gap in Nigeria’s Foreign Missions. There are complaints that when you want to process anything, you start the process only for you to travel down after several hours and you find out they are not open. What are you doing to address this?

Talking about the information gap in our missions, yes, we do agree. And I think I can say that services may not be as smooth as we would have wished but concerted efforts are being made between us and the Ministry of Interior to ensure that these gaps are narrowed. In fact, just two weeks ago, a high powered team of the Ministry of Interior, especially the Immigration Services, led by the Minister of Interior himself, the perm sec, the Acting Comptroller General, they were all out there to see for themselves, some of these gaps that you’re talking about. So that we can address them together as quickly as possible. So that is to assure you that yes, we do acknowledge there are gaps. Yes, we must also say that something is being done to ensure that these gaps are closed.

What is the update on Itunu Babalola, the late 21-year-old, Nigerian trader who was wrongfully jailed in Ivory Coast and died in custody late last year, to ensure she gets justice?

We’re talking about a sovereign nation here and this matter was taken to a court. The only recourse we have as a nation is to go back to that court to appeal. We have gone to court to appeal that process. It was in that process that she fell sick and died. We insisted that an autopsy be done on her body which has been done. We are still following the appeal in court. It is their law which we have to respect.

Again, diplomacy is the only way to go. We have the tacit support of the House Committee on Diaspora. At the time, the consulate staff of the Nigerian Embassy contributed from their pocket to assist this lady who was in difficulty. They used it to procure legal services for the treatment meted to her. And we know that the case is still in court. The ambassador also paid out of his own pocket.

Again, we had insisted that an autopsy be done on the corpse, which I guess, was also done. And we’re also raising issues. While we are not fully satisfied, we’re raising issues with appropriate authorities to ensure that justice is done. So, even in death, we’re not leaving the matter to go, we are still pursuing the appeal in court, because that is the only resort that we have.

We cannot take the laws into our hands in Ivory Coast. Whether they jailed her wrongly, or rightly? It is the law, which we have to respect; we have no choice over the matter. And, again, diplomacy is the only way to go. I mean, it has not got to the level of reciprocity. How do you even set about applying the principle of reciprocity in a matter like this? But like I said, we have made all the noises. And I mean, at the right places, we have a complaint. And we’re still complaining, we are insisting that justice must be done to this lady who died in detention, and we’re leaving no stone unturned.

In fact, in this, we have the tacit support of the House of Representatives committee on diaspora and of course NIDCOM. we’re all doing this together.

You spoke on the United Nations resolution vote to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council and how Nigeria abstained. Because at that time, there was not enough evidence for the country to decide, and that was weeks ago; even the United Nations has released figures of civilians killed. Does Nigeria regret that decision? Do you think that there is enough evidence now to have voted Russia away from the Human Rights Council?

The issue of the UN resolution, any regrets? No regrets whatsoever to what happened. Because we believe that we voted rightly at the time that we did. But again, as regards the final details, you will get to hear from our permanent representatives, who was there when it happened.

You talked about Nigerians being evacuated from war-ravaged Ukraine and that the evacuation is still ongoing. Can you give further details on the evacuation process?

Evacuation? Yes, like I said in my little introduction, it is an ongoing exercise. We still have some pockets of Nigerian citizens coming out of Ukraine, in bits and pieces. But again, it is their choice. They are free to decide whether they want to come back to Nigeria; where they indicate interest to come back home, we will certainly ensure that they are repatriated to Nigeria, at government expense. But where they choose to remain there, we also have a responsibility to assist them to settle in pursuit of their legitimate aspirations, especially education.

And that’s what we’re also doing, you know, very much in that regard. Because our missions have been directed, and they already are making efforts to assist those that have indicated interest in continuing education in the countries that they found themselves. Some countries are cooperating, others not so much. But we’re still using diplomatic channels to see how we can truly assist these young people to achieve their aspirations.

On a lighter mood, even though we’re not happy that the war is going on between Russia and Ukraine. But what are some of the positives from Nigeria regarding that war, especially economically?

On the positives for Nigeria, from the Russia Ukraine war, I don’t know. I’m not too sure Nigeria wants to benefit from that war. We’re more interested in lives and saving lives and ensuring this war does not escalate beyond the level that it has already gone. God forbid, Nigeria is not such a vulture that it would be waiting to scavenge or to benefit from such a very, very unfortunate situation. Whatever it is, I would rather that Nigeria and all other nations actually prepare to adjust to the aftermath of this unfortunate development. We should be more interested in putting our house in order to ensure that the fallouts do not affect us too negatively. We need to think ahead and start planning because talking about wheat for example, Ukraine is a very, very big producer of wheat. Nigeria also buys a lot of wheat from both Russia and Ukraine and fertilizer. And therefore, until such a time as Dangote comes on stream, until such time as we’re able to produce our own wheat and all that, we need to think ahead and start making contingency arrangements such that we do not suffer too much from the results of this unfortunate escalation of war between Russia and Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine has requested through the AU to address the African Union just like he did, addressing some world leaders and their Parliaments. Does Nigeria support this request?

On the Ukrainian president indicating interest in addressing the AU, I believe in my little knowledge that he has a right to; he’s free to do so. If AU in its wisdom decides to afford him an opportunity to throw light on their own perspective to the situation, I guess it may be a welcome one. But I guess it’s a decision that will have to be taken by the AU. Nigeria, of course, is a member, a very, very important one at that; therefore, when the matter comes up officially, we would certainly give it all the consideration that it deserves.