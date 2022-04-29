From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, said, notwithstanding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, its “very good diplomatic relations” with both countries remain intact.

This is even as it said, Nigeria does not regret abstaining from voting to suspend Russia from the United Nations human rights council over allegations of gross human rights violations in Ukraine.

Russia had warned countries at the UN that a yes vote or abstention on a U.S. push to suspend the country from the Human Rights Council would be viewed as an “unfriendly gesture” with consequences for bilateral ties.

But speaking at the 36th Session of the State House Briefing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Aduda, said the country had no issues in its relationship with both Russia and Ukraine.

On if Nigeria was willing to take up Russia’s offer to absorb Nigerian students willing to continue their education in the country’s universities, he said: “… one thing we need to understand is that for now, our relations with both Russia and Ukraine are absolutely intact. We have very good diplomatic relations with Ukraine, we have very good diplomatic relations with Russia. And should that offer be put on the table, and we’ll have students that desire to continue, why not?”

Aduda, however, said Nigerian students whose programmes were interrupted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict would continue their studies online and physically in other universities who have offered admission to students who wish to continue elsewhere.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, responding to a question on whether Nigeria regrets abstaining from voting on UN human rights abuse against Russia, said: “On the issue of the UN resolution, any regrets? No regrets whatsoever to what happened. Because we believed that we voted rightly at the time that we did. But again, as regards the finer details you will get to hear from our permanent representatives who was there when it happened.”

