From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday said, notwithstanding the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Nigeria’s “very good diplomatic relations” with both countries remain intact and will be willing to take up offers that would benefit the citizens of the country.

This is even as it has said, the country does not regret abstaining from voting to suspend Russia from the United Nations human rights council over allegations of gross human rights violations in Ukraine.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Recall Russia had warned countries at the UN that a yes vote or abstention on a U.S. push to suspend the country from the Human Rights Council will be viewed as an “unfriendly gesture” with consequences for bilateral ties.

But speaking at the 36th Session of the State House Briefing on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Aduda, said this responding to a question on if Nigeria was willing to take up Russia’s offer to absorbed Nigerian students willing to continue their education.

He said: “Concerning Russia offering admission to Nigerians to study in their universities, one thing we need to understand is that for now, our relations with both Russia and Ukraine are absolutely intact. We have very good diplomatic relations with Ukraine, we have very good diplomatic relations with Russia. And should that offer be put on the table, and we’ll have students that desire to continue, why not?”

Aduda added that Nigerian students whose programmes were interrupted by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict would continue their studies online and physically in other universities that have offered admission to students who wish to continue elsewhere.

He noted that asides from Universities that have begun virtual classes since the conflict broke out, other universities in neighbouring states (with similar curricula to Ukraine’s) have offered Nigerian students admission to complete their studies.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Aduda, however, explained that all admission processing must be done through the Nigerian missions as this would be the surest way to confirm that interested students were previously enrolled into various programmes in Ukraine.

According to Aduda: “Some universities have continued their classes online. But also, some universities in neighbouring countries such as Romania have reached out to us to offer placement to our students who want to continue their studies physically.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“However, all processing must be done through that Nigerian Missions. That’s the only way these nations can know that the students were in Ukraine.

“Education desks are being set up in our missions and the government is happy to help get them (students) get placement in universities that have offered to help.

“The forms will be available to students. A lot of students are being taken in. In Romania, some universities have opened their hostels to Nigerian students fleeing the war to continue their studies.”

Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, responding to a question on whether Nigeria regrets abstaining from voting with the outcome of human rights abuse against Russia, said there is no reason to regret it.

He said: “on the issue of the UN resolution, any regrets? No regrets whatsoever to what happened. Because we believed that we voted rightly at the time that we did. But again, as regards the finer details you will get to hear from our permanent representatives. Who was there when it happened.”

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to UN Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, on his part said: “There is absolutely no reason to regret our decision on Russia. There are several choices to be made. One choice will be not to even vote at all and Nigeria has never refused to vote, we always want people to know where we stand on any matter. Because our position is that as a country that is a leader on the continent and in the world, no matter how difficult it is, our viewers must be heard.”

The former President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly explained that as far as Nigeria is concerned, it was an allegation against Russia, an investigation on human rights abuse was already ongoing and Nigeria felt the outcome should have been awaited before the vote.

He said: “So long as it’s a member of the Assembly, there is a provision for that via the assembly and Nigeria is convinced an ongoing process to know whether that is true or not. You don’t want me to simply follow anything anybody says because it’s Russia? Because we have to be very clear… I think this is why Nigeria took a position. And we voted for Nigeria’s reasons, not because of anybody’s pressure at all.”