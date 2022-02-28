From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has said it has so far received 256 Nigerians fleeing the Russia-Ukraine crisis in Romania and Hungary.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, in a daily update released 23:00hrs Sunday night, disclosed that in the last 24 hours, officials of the Nigerian embassy have received 130 Nigerians safely at Bucharest, Romania where they have been provided accommodation.

Aduda also said the affected Nigerians will be documented, while the government finalise arrangements to bring them back home.

Aduda further said officials at Budapest, Hungary, have also received and accommodated 74 Nigerians safely where they are also being documented for subsequent travel arrangements back to Nigeria.

“We are expecting another batch of about 200 into the city of Budapest tomorrow Monday. In Warsaw, Poland we have received 52 Nigerians and 23 are being processed at the Polish Government Reception Point at Hala Kijowska, Milny 90, 37-552 Milny, which is near the border of Korczowa-Krakowiec.

“The camp is well organized with beds and beddings, food, heating, clothing and medicals for evacuees,” Aduda said.

The government further assured Nigerians that all hands are on deck and arrangements are being put in place to effectively evacuate Nigerian citizens in safety and dignity.