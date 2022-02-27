From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced plans to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Ukraine through the Embassy of Nigeria in Warsaw, Poland.

The Nigerian Mission in Poland made the disclosure in a public notice released yesterday.

“In light of the recent happenings in Ukraine, please be advised that for all Nigerians crossing over to Poland would have us waiting for them.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is making necessary arrangements for the evacuation of those stranded in Ukraine through the Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

“Please present this as your destination address with the Border Controls 02-953, Kosiarzy 22B, 02-956 Warszawa,” the Nigerian Embassy, Poland said.

The Nigerian Embassy in Poland also said that staff, as well as volunteers will be at the Polish-Ukrainian borders with buses and vans to pick up Nigerians from the crossing border points and different locations.

The locations included Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska, Korczowa-Krakowiec, Medyka-Szeginie, and Budomierz-Hurszew.