From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Hungary and Romania have approved visa free access to Nigerians fleeing Ukraine following the continued bombing of cities by invading Russian forces.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Aduda, disclosed the development in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday.

He advised Nigerians fleeing Ukraine to move to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County and Maramures borders.

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County and Maramures borders is advised, as they have approved visa free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged,” Aduda said.

Aduda explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing adding that the Federal Government is taking adequate measures to assuage such challenges.

He also disclosed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on the unsavoury development and that both are working on alleviating the suffering of Nigerians, including deploying the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to the border to ensure easier access to all Nigerians and other nationals.

The Permanent Secretary appealed to parents, guardians and wards of Nigerians resident in Ukraine to remain calm, assuring that the Federal Government is working very hard to get them home safely.

Similarly, the Nigerian ambassadors in Europe, have said they are united in handling the crisis.

One of the envoys, in a message sent to Daily Sun, said: “We Ambassadors in Europe are united in tackling the crisis, especially in receiving our dear citizens crossing over into neighbouring countries from Ukraine.”

Yesterday, the Federal Government, had expressed concern over reports of Ukrainian border guards hindering the exit of Nigerian nationals fleeing Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed on his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama, that he spoke on the phone with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

Onyeama expressed sympathy for the needless loss of life and destruction and reiterated Nigeria’s recognition of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“I also expressed concern at the news of Ukrainian border guards hindering the exit of Nigerian citizens. He asserted that Ukrainian border guards have been instructed to allow all foreigners to leave. He promised to investigate and revert quickly,” said Onyeama.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reverted to state: “It’s official: no restrictions for foreign nationals to leave the country exist. Problem is the result of chaos on the border and check points leading to them.”

“I am personally coordinating with our missions in Ukraine, Poland, Russia, Romania and Hungary to ensure we get our citizens out of Ukraine and bring back to Nigeria, those ready to return, while supporting those who are remaining in Ukraine,” Onyeama added.