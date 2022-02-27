From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Hungarian Government and the Government of Romania, have approved visa free access to Nigerians fleeing Ukraine.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, disclosed the development in a statement issued in Abuja.

Aduda stated that Nigerians leaving Ukraine should move to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County and Maramures borders as they have approved visa free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine.

Aduda explained that t he Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing and the government is taking adequate measures to assuage the challenges.

He said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, spoke with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, on the unsavoury development and both are working on alleviating the suffering of Nigerians including deploying the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to the border to ensure easier access to all Nigerians and other nationals.

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County and Maramures borders is advised, as they have approved visa free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged,” Aduda said.

Aduda further encouraged parents, guardians and wards of Nigerians in Ukraine to remain calm, saying that the Federal Government is working very hard to get them all home safely.