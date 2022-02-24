From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, called for the immediate evacuation of Nigerian students in Ukraine, as well as others willing to return from the country.

The green chamber also mandated its leader, Alhasssan Ado-Doguwa, and the Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Yakub Buba, to proceed to the troubled country, on Friday, and fly back with the stranded students on Monday next week.

