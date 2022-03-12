From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A new set of 124 evacuees from the Ukrainian-Russia crisis, including an infant, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Warsaw, Poland at 1.40 am on Friday. Each of the returnees who were well received by top officials of the Federal Government, were, in addition to the $100 promised by the Federal Government, given a free SIM loaded with N5000 airtime. According to the Head of Technology Transfer Innovative of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), AbdurRahman Terab, who spoke to the returnees before they disembarked from the aircraft, once the sim was activated the N5,000 airtime would multiply to N19,500 worth of airtime.

He said the gesture was as a result of the partnership between NIDCOM and MTN. The evacuees, in the video made available by NIDCOM, applauded the additional kind gesture.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week approved the sum of $8.5 million for immediate evacuation of at least 5,000 Nigerians that fled from Ukraine to Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia as a result of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.