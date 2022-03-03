By Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace has said the aircraft deployed to evacuate Nigerians who are stranded in Europe as a result of the invasion of Ukraine departed Nigeria at 2:20am Thursday, March 3, 2022, for Warsaw, Poland.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We’ve deployed our aircraft to evacuate Nigerians who are stranded in Europe as a result of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. This is the first batch of Nigerians to be evacuated since the war broke out. The aircraft departed Nigeria at 2:20am today, Thursday, March 3, 2022, for Warsaw, Poland,” the airline said. Details later.