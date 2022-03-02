From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has assured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s determination to evacuate over 5000 Nigerians caught up in the impasse between Russia and Ukraine and other troubled spots.

The Minister stated this in a statement yesterday by the Deputy Director, Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya.

“Mr. President has approved the immediate evacuation of Nigerian Citizens from the conflict areas and has directed the Ministry to work with all relevant agencies to ensure this is done quickly and expeditiously,” she said.

Umar Farouq added that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have been directed to work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure smooth evacuation.

She said, “the National Emergency Management Agency is the leading the evacuation process while the Ministry is providing the coordination and necessary support.

She urged all parents to remain calm as the Federal Government is doing all it can to ensure that Nigerians are returned in safety and dignity as soon as possible.

She confirmed that three flights would leave Abuja for Romania, Hungary and Poland for this purpose on Wednesday 2nd March, 2022 while other flights would be arranged as the situation progresses.

She called on all Nigerians in Ukraine to be guided by the advisories regularly issued by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs at all times.