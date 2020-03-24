(Sputnik)

Russian agents dismantled a group of more than 30 cybercriminals who stole bank card data and sold it through an extensive network of online stores, the Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

According to the official statement, arrests were carried out in 11 regions of Russia, as well as searches of 62 homes in which false documents were seized, particularly ID cards of alleged security agents, firearms, drugs, gold bars, coins of precious metals and cash in the amount of more than a million dollars and three million rubles (about $ 38,150 at the current exchange rate).

The criminals sold the stolen data through a network of more than 90 online stores.

The statement does not specify how many people inside and outside Russia, whose cards were used to pay for expensive items online, have been affected by the criminal plot.

Those arrested include nationals of Russia, Ukraine and Lithuania, some with criminal records. Twenty-five have already been admitted to preventive detention centres for an alleged crime of illicit trade in payment instruments.