The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Federal government to expedite action on the evacuation of Nigerians, especially students schooling in Ukraine.

This appeal followed attacks on major Ukrainian cities by Russian forces in what President Vladimir Putin described as a “special military operation.”

The South West Zonal Coordinator of NANS, Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji made the appeal in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Thursday.

The student umbrella body condemned what it described as “irresponsible” a statement credited to the Nigerian government through the nation’s embassy in Ukraine calling on Nigerians in Ukraine to protect themselves.

‘The war between the Russian nation and Ukraine has called for concern and a decisive step by the Nigerian government, especially in the protection of lives and interests of Nigerians in Ukraine. We are concerned about Nigerian nationals and students in particular who are residents in the attacked nation.

‘Unfortunately, the Nigerian government through the nation’s embassy in Ukraine has once again raised a public disgrace, embarrassment and total disregard of her basic responsibility of protecting the lives of Nigerians through the unpopular statement issued by the embassy.

‘The barbaric and laughable statement entails that the Nigerian Government advised Nigerians resident in Ukraine to be responsible for their own safety, and went as far as stating that those who may be planning to relocate should do so through their personal means.

‘This, perhaps, is the most unpatriotic and irresponsible message that any government of a nation would send to her citizen in a moment of despair and danger as fatal as in the case of war between two countries.

‘We are not disappointed about this as it has become a norm for the government of Buhari to always fail Nigerians in such a moment of despair.

‘The previous xenophobia attacks in South Africa at different times under the regime of President Buhari are examples cited not to have any expectations from the government.

‘Yet, we shall not continue to fold arms until the safety of our countrymen is guaranteed either by a government-sponsored evacuation or security provision by the Nigerian embassy in Ukraine as expected.

‘The Nigerian state, though has been rendered toothless in the league of countries of the globe, yet has to make a statement on the ongoing war in the interest of humanity,’ Adegboye said.

He, however, called on the South West state governors to step in and save Nigeria from international embarrassment.