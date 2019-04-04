Russian middle-distance runner, Kseniya Savina and her husband Alexei, have been charged with sample “tampering’’ and “complicity’’ in a doping case brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Savina was already facing a provisional suspension from 2018 on a separate charge for testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Alexei Savina is also coach to his wife.

Kseniya Savina, 29, has a personal best under two minutes for the 800 metres, from a meet in Zhukovskiy, Russia, in 2017 but has never competed at an Olympic Games or world championships. (dpa/NAN)