Russia recorded 7,212 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide count to 1,136,048, the country’s COVID-19 response centre said in a statement on Friday.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Russia has started to grow after the summer holiday season, with people gathering in large groups and many restrictions lifted.

“Over the past day, 108 new deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 20,056,’’ the centre said, adding that 934,146 patients across the country had recovered so far, including 4,317 in the past 24 hours.

It said that, as of Thursday, 222,601 people were still under medical observation and over 44.3 million tests conducted in Russia.

“Witnessing a steady growth in daily new cases, Moscow reported 1,560 new infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the city’s total to 281,968,’’ it said.

On Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin asked residents aged above 65 to stay at home as much as possible, and called on major enterprises to allow their staff to work from home.

According to Sobyanin’s office, the Russian capital has closed 43 stores after their customers or workers were found not wearing masks and gloves. (Xinhua/NAN)