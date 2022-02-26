From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Authorities of World Alliance Against Terrorism, Violence and Inhuman Treatment, WAATVIT, have vehemently condemned what they termed as unlawful invasion of Ukraine by President Vladimir Putin-led Russian government, saying that it is a total violation of Article 2 (4) of the United Nation’s Charter.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Africa President of WAATVIT, Dr. Anthony Orunkoya Esq. who made the condemnation in a communique issued at its South America workshop on Humanitarian Law made available to Daily Sun, insisted that Russia is in gross violation of various International Conventions most particularly Article 2(4) of the UN Charter as it relates to the sovereignty of Ukraine, its right to join NATO if it so desires, and respect for whatever bilateral decision Ukraine may choose to pursue in International politics.

Dr Orunkoya Esq who lampooned World leaders for failing to maximally protect Ukraine, asserted that President Putin is desperate in his quest to take over territories and assert dominance within East Europe and beyond.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Group further stated that the failure of NATO to effectively protect Ukraine militarily led to the military strike by Russia who believes that the actions and powers of NATO are mere of rhetorics, adding, “we support economic sanctions taken so far against Russia but call for more sanctions and military defence of Ukraine against Russia aggression as failure to do this will encourage strong and rich nations to occupy militarily weak nations”.

“This condemnation of Russia military actions against Ukraine is seen by most Human Rights Groups globally as aggression and oppressive, Dr Orunkoya further posited, adding, except the UN gives Ukraine the required military backing as they did for Kuwait when it was invaded by Iraq, Russia may likely occupy Ukraine and cause a regime change”.