From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Canadian Government has condemned the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, saying it is an attack on international law. The Canadian High Commission in Abuja, in a statement by its Acting High Commissioner, Kevin Tokar, titled ‘The World Must Resist Russian Aggression,’ said Canada condemns in the strongest terms President Vladimir Putin’s unjustifiable and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The Canadian Government also said Putin has launched the largest military invasion on any European country since World War II and has shattered peace and security in Europe.

The Government of Canada further said Putin has by his action, shown a brazen disregard for human life, with his attack resulting in the senseless deaths of innocent people and a large-scale humanitarian crisis.

“This is not just an attack on Ukraine. This is an attack on international law, including the UN Charter, as well as democracy, freedom, and human rights. The consequences of Russia’s actions will extend well beyond Ukraine’s borders. In launching this war, Russia is seeking to destroy the freedom of a people and overthrow the democratically elected government of a sovereign nation.

“UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stated clearly that President Putin’s military offensive is a severe violation of the UN Charter. He has implored President Putin to cease his war on Ukraine.

“Russia’s invasion is also having immediate effects on people around the world. For example, the spike in global oil prices caused by this invasion will exacerbate current fuel challenges in Nigeria, while the growing challenges and costs of producing and importing wheat will further drive up the cost of food. The rising cost of bread and fuel is something that every Nigerian, in every walk of life, will feel.

“We must act immediately with one global voice to condemn President Putin’s aggressive actions. And we must hold the Russian leadership under President Putin’s command to account. No country can afford to stay silent in the face of this aggression,” the Canadian Government said.

