Nigeria Student-athlete, Ruth Usoro of the Texas Tech Track and Field in the USA, has been listed as one of the ten women on the watchlist vying for the Bowerman Award, BSNSports.com.ng report.

The U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released the latest Women’s Watch List on Monday following a careful deliberation by The Bowerman Watch List Committee. Fourteen athletes received votes, with the Top-10 comprising the watchlist.

Usoro, who hails from Akwa Ibom, Nigeria, leads the triple jump list at 14.50m (47-7) that also puts her No. 2 on the all-time collegiate list. Indoors, she jumped 14.36m (47-1½), which is No. 2 on the indoor all-time list. She also has long jump bests of 6.82m (22-4½) indoors and 6.76m (22-2¼) outdoors.

The athlete’s performance at the next race in Eugene, Oregon will be a factor to judge who makes the semifinalists for The Bowerman will be announced on June 16.

The Bowerman is an annual track and field award that is the highest accolade given to the year’s best student-athlete in American collegiate track and field.

No Nigerian athlete has won the award. However, Blessing Okagbare was a finalist in 2010 and Divine Oduduru in 2019.