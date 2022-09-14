Newly sworn-in Kenyan President William Ruto has appointed his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta as peace envoy to Ethiopia and the Great Lakes region.

Ruto said Kenyatta has agreed to continue chairing discussions on peace initiatives in the greater east Africa region.

“I have committed that the government of Kenya and myself, in particular, will support those initiatives that will be chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Ruto said.

Ruto was sworn in as the country’s fifth president at a ceremony in the capital, Nairobi on Tuesday.

He took the oath of office in a peaceful handover ceremony attended by 20 African leaders including global dignitaries after a tightly contested election. (Xinhua/NAN)