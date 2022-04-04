By Akanimo Kufre

Nigeria female cricket team lost to the Rwanda female team by 53 runs at the Women’s T20 tournament’s finals on Sunday at the TBS, Lagos.

Nigeria went into the field with Saturday’s winning mentality as they slowed the big-hitting Rwanda team to 125/5. It all looked possible for Nigerians to walk away with the trophy by scoring 130 runs in the second innings.

The fortunes turned as Nigeria lost big wickets including Blessing Etim and Salome Sunday at awkward moments putting a Herculean task on Nigerian girls.

Rwanda afterwards tightened the screw on leaving Nigeria to chase 130 targets with tail-ender batters. Nigeria only made a paltry 76 runs for a loss of 10 wickets.

The Most Valuable Player of the tournament was Rwandan Vumilia Marguerite. Nigeria’s Lilian Ude won the Best Behaved player award.