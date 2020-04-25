The Rwandan Ministry of Health reported late on Friday, 22 new COVID-19 cases, the largest single daily increase since the country registered its first case on March 14, bringing the total cases to 176.

The new cases “reflect a rise in cases of cross-border truck drivers and their assistants,” the ministry said in its daily coronavirus update.

Of the total cases, 87 have recovered and 89 others still being treated, the latest data showed.

While the landlocked country has imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, goods and cargos are allowed to cross the border.

Cross-border truck drivers, especially those from Tanzania and Kenya, Rwanda’s main import channels, have posed a threat to the anti-epidemic fight in neighboring countries, local media reported. (Xinhua/NAN)