From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Rwanda is putting plans together to host the African Rising Stars Contest of 2022.

Africa Rising Stars Contest is a new talent hunt project aimed at expanding the creative roof of Africans, infusing fresh ideas into the creative industry and ultimately boosting the Africa economy has been unveiled.

The talent hunt program dubbed: Africa Rising Stars Contest for creatives in the Music, Dance, Comedy, Content Creation, Acting, Modelling, Athletes, Writing and other sectors is the brainchild of Oga Campaign International.

Africa Rising Stars Contest has unquestionably become a rallying point in Kigali and its environs, as it is a contest that seeks to celebrate, recognise and encourage African stars in the creative industry, cutting across the entire African continent. The contest has remained in the minds of entertainment fans and industry watchers since its first announcement.

According to the project coordinator of Africa Rising Stars Contest, Duke Harrison, said Africa Rising Stars Contest is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that all the creatives in Africa such as film actors, actresses, and musicians, dancers, Athletes, comedians, Content creators are given the accolades they richly and meritoriously deserve; and by so doing they intend to portray to the world the beauty of African Content.

