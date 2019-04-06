Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of Rwanda, in collaboration with the University of Abuja, will today mark the 25th commemoration of the Rwanda genocide.

The event, which is billed to take place at the Management Sciences Auditorium of the University of Abuja, will be attended by the Rwandan community in Abuja, representatives of the Federal Government, members of the diplomatic corps, the university community and friends of Rwanda.

The 1994 Rwanda genocide, an organised mass violence by the east African country’s Hutu ethnic group against the Tutsi, will be observed under the annual theme ‘Remember-Unite-Renew.’

The event, according to the Rwandan Ambassador to Nigeria, Stanislas Kamanzi, in a statement issued in Abuja, will focus on the legacy of strength, resilience, dignity and unity that the new generation of Rwandans is called upon to sustain in order to adapt to today’s global challenges and for their future aspirations.

Kamanzi said Rwandans across the world will come together today to pay homage to the victims, as well as reflect on the transformational journey that Rwanda had been on for the last quarter of a century.

Also speaking in Abuja, Kamanzi said the victims of the 1994 genocide were “our brothers and our sisters and part of humanity,” adding that “God who created all of us, put in every human being, the same dose of spirit, the same dosage of blood.”

Kimanzi further said nobody had any right whatsoever to take another person’s life, including the government.