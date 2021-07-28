The weeklong digital golf training for selected Nigerian golf professionals ended last Saturday at the posh Golf Garden Waterfront Golf Club [GGWF] in Wuse, Abuja with lots of promises that Nigerian golf could hit the world stage in five years time.

The event, which was put together by the Patron of the Golf Garden, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, had one of South Africa’s top golf teachers, Mpoh Kelosiwaag, as an instructor.

Mpoh, who is equally an eminent member of the Botswana Professional Golf Association, said he was amazed at the hi-tech golf facilities he met on ground at the Golf Garden. He disclosed that apart from South Africa, no African nation could boast of such facilities that are in tandem with modern day digital golfing.

“This is the reason I make bold to say this man, Otunba Runsewe, is a blessing to your country,” said Mpoh.

“Ötunba had a dream years back and he is living it right now. I remember 10 years ago, he came to South Africa to search for a top golf teacher who could help impart modern golfing knowledge to Nigeria professionals. I had never met him before but I was recommended to him. He invited me to Nigeria to see what he had on ground and those directions of his dreams.

“When I came around I saw nothing but just this site of the Golf Garden. Then he told me about his dreams of bringing digital golfing facilities to Nigeria and then building a model golf facility that would be the envy of other African nations. I could imagine the type of resources and commitment that would be needed. I had my doubts. The project was tasking and I didn’t believe it could happen. And here I am now and I can see all he said he would do on the ground. This is simply awesome and unbelievable.

“With these facilities on ground, it is now clear Nigerian pros would be open to electronic golfing. If I add this to the golfing talents that abound in your country, I could see pros here moving towards golf world big stages in, say, another five years’ time. Your country should de-emphasize taking all funds to football alone. Golf is the future and people are already seeing it. Even at the Olympics, the honour one man could bring you through golf would definitely surpass what a 26-man football team could get. Your country should start investing on golf since one man has blessed you with digital golfing facilities”.

After a fabulous week long Pro training, the Group Managing Director of the Golf Garden, Olori Adekunbi Runsewe, mentioned that with the founding of the digital golf facility by her husband, it was evident that Otunba Runsewe was totally committed to the development of the game.

