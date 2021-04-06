South Africa will fight for women’s economic, financial empowerment, inclusion, demand for equal pay and fair labour practices in the world, said a senior government official on Tuesday.

South Africa assumed the Chair of the United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women after the 65th session of the Commission held in March.

“South Africa will use this opportunity to champion the acceleration of gender equality following the fifth Beijing review in 2020 (Beijing +25) which revealed that in spite of some progress, real change had been slow.

“And no country can claim to have achieved gender equality almost 26 years after the adoption of Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 1995,” said spokesperson for the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Shalen Gajadhar.

He said South Africa would work with governments, society, international organisations, and the private sector to improve the status of women in the world.

He added that it would advocate an end to all forms of violence against women, girls and work towards women’s participation in the green industry.

“Under this chairship, South Africa should ensure that the world accelerates women’s access to education, technology and skills development and equal participation of women in political life and decision-making in all areas of life,” he added. (Xinhua/NAN)