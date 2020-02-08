The Supreme Court yesterday upheld the Appeal Court’s judgement of July 14, 2017, that convicted and sentenced Ngene Linus Chibuike to two years imprisonment and ordered his forfeiture of the sum of $2,506,998 to the Federal Government.

This followed the successful prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), of the convict on a one-count charge of falsely declaring the sum of $11,500 instead of $2, 506, 998 to the officers of Nigerian Customs Service as required under the provision of Section 2(5) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended by Act No. 1 of 2012).

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, but the trial judge, Justice I.N Buba of the Federal High Court, Lagos on February 9, 2016, found him guilty and sentenced him to two years imprisonment and ordered that the sum of $2,506,998, which he didn’t declare be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria. Not satisfied with the judgement, the convict approached the Court of Appeal for reprieve but lost, prompting him to yet again, approach the Supreme Court.

In a lead judgement delivered by Justice Musa Datijo Muhammed, the panel of justices in a unanimous decision upheld the submission of counsel for the EFCC, Ekele Iheanacho, that the appeal by convict lacked merit.

Chibuike was arrested on October 8, 2015, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, for not declaring the $2,506,998 in his possession and was subsequently handed over to the EFCC for prosecution.