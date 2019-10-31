Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has applauded the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, for his doggedness, tenacity and strong belief in the judicial process.

Tambuwal who was reacting to the recent Supreme Court verdict that dismissed the appeal filed by Atiku and upheld the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement he personally signed, described the apex court verdict as a conclusion of the long drawn legal battle.

“The verdict of the Supreme Court brought to a conclusion the long drawn legal battle. I want to specially commend Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for his doggedness, tenacity and strong belief in the judicial process.”

He also noted that the PDP presidential candidate’s stance has contributed in no small measure in advancing our democracy and made him an icon of democracy, added that his place in Nigeria’s democratic journey is assured.

Tambuwal urged the party members not to be dismayed, saying, “The legal way has a terminal stage. The verdict of the Supreme Court is final. In politics you win some, you lose some.

“Since our dear presidential candidate chose the legal way, it is a clear indication of the fact that he is not a supporter of resort to self – help, or violence, after all power comes from God and He alone gives it to whom He wishes at His own time and on His own terms.

He, however commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory and urged him to be magnanimous rather than encourage his supporters to engage in wild jubilation. “This is a time for circumspection and rallying of Nigerians for the arduous task of tackling our huge developmental challenges.” He stated.

According to him: “This is a time for Mr. President to run an inclusive government and strive to forge a true Nigerian nation and spirit.”