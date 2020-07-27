Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

South East Governors Forum, yesterday, said the much-awaited joint security network for the South East zone will be finally unveiled and given a unique name during the next meeting of the governors with the leadership of Ohaneze, National Assembly members and other leaders of the zone.

They said after the naming of the joint security network, governments of the five states of the zone will be mandated to proceed to their Houses of Assembly with a bill for a law to back the security network in the various states.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, disclosed this to newsmen in Abakaliki, yesterday, after their virtual meeting attended by the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo; former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and the Chairman of the zone’s security committee, Obi Umahi among other leaders of the zone.

Umahi stated that the forum also deliberated on the escalating feud between the former senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim and the Igbo oil magnet, Prince Arthur Eze and called on the duo to ceasefire for the interest of peace and unity in the zone.

He further noted that the forum equally requested Nwodo to meet them and resolve their differences.