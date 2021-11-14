From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The joint body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers and representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops have said they acknowledged the statement by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, in which he affirmed that the Federal Government was open to a political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

In a statement jointly signed by Igwe Nnaemeka A. Achebe, Obi of Onitsha; Most Rev. Anthony Obinna, Catholic Archbishop of Owerri and Rev.(Dr) Chibuzo Raphael Opoko, JP, Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia, the joint body said the AGF’s statement was in line with the proposal earlier made by them and other well-meaning persons and groups in Nigeria. “This Body therefore eagerly

awaits the concrete steps that would be taken in this regard”.

The Joint Body said it was highly disturbed by the persistent complaints by the IPOB legal team about the difficulties it encounters in dealing with the Department of State Services (DSS) and, especially, the event which led to defence lawyers walking out of the court during Nnamdi Kanu’s appearance in court on November 10.