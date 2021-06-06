From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former governor of Sokoto State and serving senator, Aliyu Wamakko, has accused South East and South South leaders of giving tactical support to secessionists in the two regions.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday and made available to journalists, Wamakko said silence on the part of leaders of the region was no longer golden, warning that the country was in a clear danger.

He warned that if South East leaders fail to call the secessionists to order, northern leaders maybe left with no choice, but to stop dousing the tension growing in their region.

Wamakko said although citizens have the right to express their grievances, hapless citizens should not be targeted for any attacks. He condemned recent attacks on onion traders in Imo State who were recently attacked.

He said: “For whatever reason it is, I want to loudly call them out to speak up. Silence is no longer acceptable in the face of this clear danger and threat against the country. “The silence of political leaders and other prominent persons from that part of the country tells us only one thing: their tacit approval for the activities of the murderous IPOB gangs.

“As leaders of our own people, we have been under intense pressure over the current situation. We cannot bear it any longer. If leaders from the South East feel they can allow their own people to do what they wanted, we may have no choice than to stop dousing the increasing tension among our own followers.

“There is no part of Nigeria without its own share of discomfort and even reservations about the state of our country. Addressing such challenges require sincere political engagement, not threats and violence. Besides, quest for political answers to one’s grievances should never be directed at hapless citizens who are going about their own legitimate businesses. The day the victim decides to pay back the aggressor it will not be good for everybody.”