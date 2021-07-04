From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A group, Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), has made a strident call on the Federal Government to dismantle roadblocks in the South East and some parts of the South South zones.

NUF alleged that the people of the two zones had been losing about N105b per week due to the closure of major roads and state boundaries in the two zones.

The group demanded that the security agents should stop subjecting the people of the zones to deliberate and unnecessary suffering through the blockade of their major roads and bridges.

President General of NUF, Mr. Dede Uzor, in a statement warned that the people would resort to mass protest in major cities of South East and South South if no concrete steps were taken to ameliorate the sufferings of the people in the zone.

He mentioned Onitsha and Asaba end of the Niger Bridge, Mgbidi along Onitsha-Owerri Road, Amansea along Onitsha-Enugu Road, Umuahia, along Onitsha- Port Hacourt Road, Owerri-Elele Road among others as places the security operatives set up the roadblocks.

He alleged that the security operatives usually held motorists and commuters for several hours before exhorting between N1,000 and N5,000 from the drivers, especially commercial ones, after which they would be allowed to cross.

