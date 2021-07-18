From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Stakeholders from South East at the weekend during a town hall meeting with Country Review Mission(CRM) for validation of country self assessment report(CSAR) on the ongoing second peer review of the Federal Government have resolved to support President Muhammadu in his fight against corruption .

Most of the participants at the meeting lamented that corruption has been the reason for violent protests witnessed across the country .

One of the participants at the one day stakeholders meeting held in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the All Progressives Congress(APC) Chairman, Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo, urged Nigerians to support President Buhari to sustain his fight against corruption.

He said “Some people have made themselves richer than the country because of corruption. This has continued to provoke restiveness among the youths.”

He cited as examples kidnappings, Endsars protest and lately activities of unknown gunmen as fallout of corruption.

“Nigerians must support President Buhari to sustain the fight against corruption because some people have so enmeshed themselves in corruption that they are richer than the state. The problem of this country is corruption, we cannot achieve anything with corruption. We should check the level officers, politicians are looting the treasury of the country if we are to succeed, ” Nlemigbo stated.

Earlier in her welcome address, the CEO, African Union Development Agency/New Partnership for Africa’s Development, Princess Gloria Akobundu said that African Peer Review Mechanism(APRM) process was designed to assist participating countries to develop and promote the adoption of laws, policies and practices that leads to political stability, high rates of economic growth, sustainable development and continental economic integration.

Governor Hope Uzodimma who was represented by his deputy, Professor Placid Njoku noted that quite a number of activities had taken place which have contributed for ensuring that Nigeria actually meets some standard of APRM.

He cited as examples, the constitutional review, PIB, electoral Act review as some steps taken by the Federal Government to ensure good governance.

“For us in South East, we are particularly interested in the APRM review mechanism because we are conscious and interested in reviewing our modality for improving on good governance and improving those elements that make society more joyful.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.