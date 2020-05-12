The South Korean Government has provided an aid package worth $600,000 to Laos in support of the country’s fight against COVID-19.

The aid package, including $300,000 cash and medical equipment worth another $300,000, was presented to the Deputy Prime Minister, Somdy Douangdy, by South Korean Ambassador, Shin Sung-Soon, on Monday, the Lao News Agency (KPL) reported on Tuesday.

The South Korean ambassador appreciated the successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic of the Lao government.

The ambassador noted that the assistance was helpful to its continuous response in Laos.

Douangdy, on behalf of the Lao government, expressed heartfelt thanks to the South Korean people and government, who are trying to help Laos as the whole world is fighting the coronavirus. (Xinhua/NAN)