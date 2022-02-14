South Korea registered a total of more than 360,000 COVID-19 infections in vaccinated people, the health authorities said Monday.

The number of those who tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving two vaccine doses came in at 367,927 as of Feb. 6, up from 282,018 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

It accounted for 0.845 per cent of the fully vaccinated people that reached 43,545,686 of the 52 million population.

Among the cases, the number of critically ill patients was 2,708 and the death toll stood at 1,608.

It is known that people can be protected from the virus two weeks after the full vaccination.

The agency said the number of those who were infected with COVID-19 after receiving booster shots was 93,054 on Feb. 6, taking up 0.372 per cent of the total 25,040,643 who got the booster jabs.

The number of critically ill patients who received booster shots was 157, and the death toll came to 91.

In the latest tally, the country reported 54,619 more COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 1,405,246.

The daily caseload stayed above 50,000 for the fifth straight day amid the spread of the Omicron variant.