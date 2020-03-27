The number of daily new coronavirus infections in South Korea dropped below 100 on Friday, with 91 new cases recorded since the previous day, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Seoul.

The nation’s total infections increased to 9,332, while the death toll rose by eight to 139.

It marks the 16th consecutive day that there were fewer than 200 new cases reported in the country, according to the KCDC, which shows a relative steadying of the disease outbreak since it began in late January.

The city of Daegu, where the largest proportion of the country’s cases have occurred, reported 34 new cases, while the nearby North Gyeongsang province reported nine.

The total number of imported cases, which the government has been trying hard to contain, increased by 14 to 144.

Seoul announced on Friday that all South Korea-bound travellers would be tested for fever and would be banned from boarding flights if their body temperature was above 37.5 degrees Celsius, news agency Yonhap reported. (dpa/NAN)