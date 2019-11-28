The Convener of the National Conscience Conference and initiator of Showcasing the Artistry of Gods Excellence (S.T.A.G.E), Dr Andy Osakwe, said this year’s event will impact the lives of young people positively.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja recently, Osakwe said the programme is aimed at unmasking the creativity of youths and channeling their energies into profitable ventures.

“The project S.T.A.G.E delivers value through 3 prong model: Talent hunt, Musical Concert and Arts Career Business Development. It’s an annual programme with a yearlong audition process culminating in a Grand Music and Arts festival scheduled to take place on Friday, November 29” he said.

Osakwe who is the senior pastor at Summit Church Abuja, said S.T.A.G.E is a deliberate and active engagement of the minds and energies of the youth population to take action and transform their consciousness through their beliefs, values, and attitudes thereby resulting in an improved quality of life personally and a better society generally.