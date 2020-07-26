Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Southwest caucus of the All Progressives Congress(APC), has ratified the position maintained by President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Executive Council(NEC) directing all pending litigations filed by members against the party to be withdrawn.

Sequel to this, the caucus directed all members across the six states in the zone to comply with the directive in the interest of the party.

This was contained in a communique issued by the caucus after its meeting held in Osogbo, Osun state capital, on Friday.

The communique released by the Southwest Publicity Secretary, Hon. Karounwi Oladapo, in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, said: “The caucus reaffirmed the directive of President Buhari and NEC to the effect that any member or group of individuals that instituted court cases against the party in any State within the zone should withdraw such cases in deference to the highest decision making organ of the party.

“This is going to be the best way for APC in the zone to be cohesive and remain solid ahead of future elections. We need unity and filing litigations against the party may hinder its progress and the much sought unity of purpose.”

Karounwi said the caucus adopted Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, who is the representative of the South West in the APC National Caretaker Committee as the chairman of the zone.

“The Caucus reviewed the situation reports of the APC from the various State Chairmen of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States. We are satisfied with the general situation of the Party in the South West Zone.

“We also paid special attention to the APC in Ondo State and felt the need for all the APC Gubernatorial Contestants to work together to secure victory for the Party in the October General election.

“Consequent upon this, the Caucus agreed to the setting up of a zonal reconciliation committee of eminent and respected APC Leaders in the South West Zone to meet with all the gubernatorial contestants and other APC Leaders in Ondo State for proper harmonisation of interests in the overall interest of APC, which is to retain Ondo State as APC controlled State.

“We reviewed the issues around registration of APC members, membership cards and registers in the six states within the Zone. The Caucus came to the conclusion that what the South West APC needs is an update of the existing registers and not fresh registration exercise.”

The caucus saluted the late former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, describing his death as devastating coming at a time his wealth of experience was required to galvanise support for APC in the zone.