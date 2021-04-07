Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State say they are well-prepared to vote for candidates of their choice at the Southwest Zonal Congress of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the congress holds in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital on Saturday.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Taofik Gani, told NAN on Wednesday in Lagos that the delegates had been mobilised for the rescheduled congress.

“We are prepared; we are going to vote for the candidates of our choices.

“Our state chapter is very well prepared for the congress.

“We have been motivated and admonished by the leader of the party, Chief Bode George, to go and do justice,’’ Gani said.

The spokesman said no fewer than 139 delegates would represent the Lagos State at the congress.

He urged the National Working Committee of PDP, and all those in charge of the congress, to be fair and impartial.

NAN reports that the congress is meant to produce leaders to run the affairs of the party in the Southwest zone.

“We want the National Working Committee of the party to allow a credible election.

“I think everyone should allow the will of the people come through for peace and tranquillity to reign in the party,’’ he added. (NAN)