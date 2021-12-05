From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Vigilante Service, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has hosted a meeting of market security chiefs, officials and commanders in Nnewi and Onitsha.

The meeting took place on Friday at Rojenny Tourist and Games Village, Oba Anambra State. It reportedly had in attendance, the Chief Security Officer ( vigilante) in charge of Anambra South senatorial zone, Nnewi North vigilante and President General of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi (Nnewi town union), Dr Maduka Atueyi; Nnewi market commander, Mr Ethel Bakkasi; Onitsha main market commander, Chief Ihenko Chinenye Okpompi and other market security personnel present at the strategic gathering.

Acting upon the directives of Anambra State Vigilante Chairman, CP Ikechukwu Ayo Aduba (retd.), Chief Ezeonwuka said that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the crisis which had lingered for quite some time as regards security in the markets.

While acknowledging the efforts of the market security officials towards providing security assistance to the traders, Chief Ezeonwuka noted that it was impossible to achieve absolute stability in the security architecture of the market when there was a rift and division amongst the security chiefs.

He said: “There is the need for all security officials in the market to be at peace in a bid to ensure that all duties are discharged effectively. If we want a long lasting solution to the security challenges rocking the markets in the recent past, then everyone must put his grievances behind and get to work in the interest of the traders who rely on them for security, and in accordance with Governor Obiano’s vision on security.

Chief Ezeonwuka who doubles as the patron of the Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association (ASMATA) further explained the need for the security apparatus in the markets to operate in a synergy in order to achieve peace and sustainable security across the markets.

Chief Ezeonwuka gave the security chiefs his blessings and charged them to be dedicated to their duties of proving security across the markets.

One of the security officials who spoke to our reporter, registered his satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting, and also commended the leadership of AVG for intervening in the crisis.

