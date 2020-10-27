Aryna Sabalenka won the first all-Belarusian WTA final over her fellow Belarusian, Victoria Azarenka to claim the J&T Banka Ostrava Open title, BelTA has learned.

Sabalenka clinched the win in an hour, defeating Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-2. Azarenka appeared in physical distress after the first set and further could not play to the full.

On her way to the victory Sabalenka solved U.S. players Coco Gauff and Jennifer Brady, and also Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.

For 22-year-old Sabalenka this is her seventh WTA champion title. Victoria Azarenka played her 39th final (winning 21 of them).

Sabalenka also swept the doubles crown with Belgium’s Elise Mertens at the event.