From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The General Overseer of Our Lord’s Sabbath Mission, Rev Chigozie Samuel Nwaka, PhD, has announced the change of name of the church to Our Lord the Saviour Covenant Church.

He said that there is the need to create a unique identity for the assembly under his watch, and as well present the religious organization to all as a safe home, and as planted by Jesus Christ

This In a press statement made available to Journalists on Sunday , Rev Nwaka disclosed that he made the announcement at this year’s Feast of Pentecost which was held on Sunday, 5th May 2022.

According to Rev Nwaka the change is the hallmark of the transformation the church has undergone under his watch as the Priest these years.

He also noted that indigenous Sabbatharianism has been marked with some unfortunate identities that connote and project it as unchristian and thus unacceptable. In these prejudices, he stated, the religious movement is assumed to be of the same identity.

Thus, Rev Nwaka stressed that, the change of name underscores the fact that indigenous Sabbatharianism in Nigeria has developed to have different identities and shades which are not captured in the use of the word “Sabbath” in their names, but in the vision and doctrinal practices of the individual assemblies under their various leaderships.

The General Overseer said that based on the vision God has given him, Christianity was founded on principles that broke cultural barriers, which had prevented peoples and nations accessibility to God.

On the major identities that defined the church before now, Rev Nwaka stated that these were not fixated or static but rather will continue to undergo changes under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

He however, remarked that those peripheral cultural biases of the founding father of the faith cannot be taken as normative of Our Lord the Saviour Covenant Church. Rather the Church will continue to uphold as sacrosanct the observances of the Sabbath (on Saturday) as the day worship and the celebration of the Feasts of God as enshrined in Leviticus 23.

Rev Nwaka stated that such issue like the compulsory wearing of white garments for worship ceases forthwith. Other ritual laws of the Tabernacle, he said, will be put in their right perspective to reflect the leading of the Holy Spirit.

However, the man of God announced that all documents bearing the former name of the church remain valid, but warned against any impersonation by fakes. He encouraged both the Church and the public to hand over such impostors to the law enforcement agents.

The church used the opportunity to offer prayers for the restoration of the peace across the world, our land and families.