Worshipers in various Sabbath Churches in Anambra State who have never participated in elections as elections normally hold on Saturdays which is their worship day have changed their stand and declared their intention to participate in voting during the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state.

The Sabbath Churches operating under the umbrella of Sabbath Association of Nigeria (SAN), Anambra State chapter changed their stand on election participation in a communique yesterday made available to reporters in Awka and signed by the State Chairman of Anambra, Ven. Dr Elisha Esimoneze and Chairman, Civic & Social Welfare Committee of SAN, Anambra State, Rt Rev Nonso Onyeagba and the Organising Secretary, Ven Arinze Chukwuka Victor.

A prominent Sabbath leader in Anambra State, Bishop Jerry Dada-Obi also said that having made up their mind to participate in voting on November 6 election, the Sabbath worshipers have vowed to unleash not less than a 100 thousand votes on the ballot box across the state, adding that their decision to start participating in election was borne out of their desire to contribute their quota to the democratic process in particular and to the development and progress of Anambra State in general.

According to the communique, “the Anambra SAN has agreed and given directive to all worshipers in Sabbath Churches in the state who are of voting age to go and obtain Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and get ready to come out and perform their civic responsibility by participating in voting at the polling booths during the election on November 6. Having decided to vote, we are sure of not less than 100 thousand votes from our Churches accross the state”

Assuring that the Anambra SAN will back up the election with prayers for peace to prevail during and after the exercise, the Sabbatarians also advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that every vote counts during the election. They called on security agencies to ensure tight security during the election and equally called on the youth to reject offer of thuggery work from desperate politicians as that is capable of destroying their future.

