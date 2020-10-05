Chukwudi Nweje

Former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has warned the party to be cautious of saboteurs within the PDP.

He claimed the saboteurs wore the agbada of PDP and the trousers of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

George, who spoke when the PDP Lagos East senatorial candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, opened his campaign office in Shomolu council accused the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus and former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose of working against the interest of the PDP.

“Time is in our side now. We have started the ship of state to the land of freedom in Edo State, it is going to touch base in Ondo State and in Lagos State we will start with the Lagos East senatorial election and the Kosofe II State Assembly election. Let me advise, the worst enemies are within, who are pretending that they are working for the PDP, while in truth they are working for Bola Tinubu.

“There is no sense in what the so-called chairman of our party did, for him to go and bring Ayo Fayose, who destroyed the PDP in Ekiti State to Lagos to come and tell us to retire Bode George.

“He said it is because of age, not because of incompetence. Today in America the two major candidates are in their 70s. Fayose has just started his life, he abused every known leader in Ekiti State. I brought him into the PDP and made it possible for him to be governor twice.

“He was so rude to the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti that former president Goodluck Jonathan and vice president Namadi Sambo begged me to go an appeal to the Ewi to allow him to become governor a second time, he has forgotten but God has not forgotten.”

Gbadamosi bemoaned what he called deprivation in Lagos East zone, and added that he was in the race to end the cycle of the lone godfather who has ruled Lagos for the past 21 years.

He also expressed confidence in winning the senatorial election on October 31.