Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), has called for the sack of Imo State House of Assembly members who decamped to the All Progressive Congress (APC), following the judgment of the Supreme Court which affirmed Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor the state.

The rights group claimed that over nine lawmakers “of the Imo State House of Assembly have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Grand Alliance and Action Alliance.”

It’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, while addressing newsmen in Abuja said: “We ask for the sack of the Imo State House of Assembly members who are decamping to APC from the parties that sponsored them in the elections since the constitution says if you decamp you lose.

“So, when there is no faction in any political party registered by INEC that participated in the Imo State election,” they need to be sacked.

On the Supreme Court ruling that upturned the victory of Emeka Ihedioha, Onwubiko said the judgement should be reviewed for the sake of posterity.

“To pose whether the Supreme Court possess the powers to review its earlier decision, we in HURIWA agrees with the opinions of many legal minds that it is worth doing and it has many precedents.

“Delivering the lead judgement in Adegoke Motors Limited Vs Adesanya (1989) 13NWLE (Pt.109) 250 at page 275A; Justice Oputa, also known as the Socrates of the Supreme Court considered the powers of the Supreme Court (as the final Court in the land) to review its earlier decision and said: ‘We are final not because we are infallible; rather we are infallible because we are final.’”