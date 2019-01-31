Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has advised Nigerians to put an end to what he described as President Muhammadu Buhari’s “blame-trading administration” since he came to power in 2015.

Governor Wike said ability to perform should be the underlying factor for the electorate to vote any candidate.

He said the APC’s presidential candidate has done nothing to merit a second term.

Wike spoke, yesterday, at Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) during the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) campaign rally in Omoku.

He said: “Since 2015, instead of performing, the APC Federal Government has focused their time on trading blames. These blame traders have no understanding of the principles of development, economic growth and employment generation.”

He noted that the failure of the APC-led federal government was deepened by the fact that Buhari refused to listen to ideas on how to develop the country.

“If we want to develop Nigeria, we must elect a president who would listen to the people. We must vote for Atiku Abubakar, to kick-start the development process,” he said.

In Rivers State, he urged the people of ONELGA to vote for him for more projects in the area and listed key projects executed by his administration in the area.

Governor Wike took out time to promote PDP candidates contesting elections for different positions in the area.

He reiterated his call on leaders at the polling units to ensure PDP wins in all their units.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, presented the Rivers West Senatorial District candidate of the party, Mrs Betty Apiafi, PDP candidate for Ahoada West/ONELGA Federal Constituency, Prince Uche Nnam-Obi, PDP candidate for ONELGA State Constituency 1, Mr. Christian Ahiakwo and PDP candidate for ONELGA State Constituency 2, Nathaniel Uwaji, to the people.

He said there is no other party in the area, hence, PDP would get 100 percent of the votes during the elections. He also said ONELGA people are happy with governor Wike for the numerous projects in the area.

The PDP candidate for Ahoada West/ONELGA Federal Constituency, Prince Uche Nnam-Obi, said governor Wike has empowered ONELGA people and would be re-elected.

The PDP candidate for ONELGA Constituency 2, Nathaniel Uwaji, thanked the people for their support for the PDP.

Chairman of Ogba/Egbema /Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), Victor Ifeanyi Odili, assured that all the stakeholders will work through the length and breadth of the area.

He said they would repeat the 2015 support for governor Wike in 2019.

Rivers State Commissioner for Power, Mr. Shedrack Chukwu, said the campaign team in the area has been primed for success in all the forthcoming elections.

A PDP elder, Dr. Sunny Ajie, described the party as one family which would deliver all its candidates during the elections.

Campaign Director of Logistics, Elemchukwu Ogbowu, said the chairman of the party, Obuah, has galvanised ONELGA people for the victory of the PDP, and assured the governor of the people’s support.

ONELGA Traditional Rulers’ Council conferred on governor Wike a significant chieftaincy title of the Ebirigwogwo of Orashi Kingdom.

The council described Wike as the hurricane who will continue to cleanse the land.