Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Human Rights, Liberty Access, and Peace Defenders’ Foundation (HURIDE) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack with immediate effect the Director General of Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi for alleged misconduct and disregard of rule of law.

The group insisted that the sacking of the DSS boss has become imperative following his anti democratic actions and dispositions with total disregard to the rule of law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Chairman of HURIDE Mr. Dede Uzor in a statement said ” in view of the glaring instances of human rights violations and other abuses by DSS DG and his men, we call for his immediate removal”.

“Since his inception as the DG of DSS, Bichi disposition and activities have shown that words like democracy and rule of law are not in his dictionary. He has continued to be a threat to democracy” said the group.

HURIDE said DSS under Bichi is known for flouting Court orders as in the case of former Chief Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, Elza-Zaky and now Sowore who was granted bail but was rearrested in a gestapo style in an open Court after chasing out the Judge.

The rights group described DSS DG as a threat to democracy and rule of law and therefore should be removed from office

“He is an agent of despotism, tyranny and autocracy. He has bastardized and relegated our democracy to its abysmal level. The international coommunity is making a mockery of Nigeria because of the attitude of one man.

“Buhari should as a matter of utmost immediacy and urgency do away with this man to show that he was not behind his abuse of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Judiciary” Uzor stated.