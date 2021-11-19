African Pillar of Sports and Forbes rated billionaire; Orji Uzor Kalu has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to quickly find a replacement for Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr over poor performance.

In a post he shared on his verified Facebook and Instagram accounts, Kalu said Nigerian soccer lovers don’t need further dissatisfaction from the performance of the coach.

He disclosed that he refused to employ Rohr as Enyimba coach in 2003 because he didn’t have enough coaching skills to win trophies.

He wrote: “In the last five years we have wasted our time in football. There is nothing new we are doing any longer. To see a country with many professional players’ home and abroad struggling to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup is heartbreaking. Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don’t understand why he is still managing the Super Eagles.

“When I was Governor, he applied to be employed as Enyimba coach. He was brought to Nigeria by Oscar Udoji but I refused to employ him.

“I am calling on the Chairman of NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick to wake up and to quickly find a replacement for Rohr. We soccer lovers don’t need further dissatisfaction in the game; we have the capacity to make ourselves proud. “

