From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) zonal and state youth leaders and critical youth stakeholders, have threatened to drag Progressives Youth Movement (PYM) and its leader, Prince Mustapha Audu to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Department of State Services (DSS) and the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) for announcing the sack of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee.

In a communiqué raised after their meeting held in Abuja and read by the North Central Youth Leader, Terver Aginde, the APC youths said that they will no longer tolerate any further attacks by some mischief makers on President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“That the so-called PYM led by Mustapha Audu does not have any constitutional right to preside over, speak for or represent any opinion(s) of the wing of the party. That the PYM, once before and again on Monday, November 29, 2021 made a very public attempt to overthrow the legitimately constituted leadership of the APC in a manner that can only be described as felonious. The legitimate youth leadership of the party sees their actions as an insult to the sensibility of all APC members in Nigeria.

The PYM appears to be heavily funded by and deeply in the service of vicious vested interests with sole intent on destabilising the APC as a party and will be gratified by a resultant breakdown of law and order in Nigeria if not curtailed.

“The meeting therefore resolved as follows: That we are fully in support of the CECPC. That we consider any attack on the CECPC as attack on the president and the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the youth leadership therefore will not entertain any further mischief from any quarters

“That the youth leadership of party will sign a petition to the DSS, the IGP and the AGF to bring to book these imposters, who are trying to cause breach of public peace, the communiqué partly read.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .