From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, approved an interim elders council for the Holy Aruosa Cathedral Benin with the mandate of nominating an acting priest to oversee its activities.

A statement issued by Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, (BTC), Mr. Frank Irabor in Benin City said:“Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin has approved an Interim Elders Council to be headed by Chief Norense Ozigbo-Esere (Osuma) as chairman and Chief Omoregie Stanley Obamwonyi (Esere) as vice chairman. Other members are Chief Ekhorovbiye Oviasogie (Eribo) and Chief Edionwe Oliha (Oliha). The mandate for the elders council is to nominate an acting Ohenosa for the Holy Aruosa Cathedral of Benin as soon as possible for consideration and approval of His Royal Majesty,.”

Mr. Harrison Okao, presiding priest of the Holy Aruosa Cathedral, Benin was on February 4, relieved of his role as priest of the Cathedral for breach of the age-long tradition of the church.

He also announced the dissolution of the elders council headed by acting chairman, Chief Jackson Omonomose Igbinovia.