Pro-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has described the sack of 35 aides of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as unjustifiable. Spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin who responded to questions on reasons given by the presidency for the sack queried why cutting down the cost of governance is only about Osibanjo’s office. According to the Presidency, the reasons for the sack were to cut down cost of governance, and the reduce bureaucracy.
However, Odumakin said, if truly President Muhammadu Buhari intended to cut the cost of governance, then sacking aides is a welcome idea, but he noted that there is a political statement in the act.
“There is little Afenifere can do since Osinbajo is yet to admit that he is facing challenges at Aso Rock. The man has seriously denied that nobody was sacked. I think cutting do wn the cost of governance is only about Osibanjo’s office now, though some of the aides are not supposed to be there; we cannot understand why we have SA Rule of Law, SA Legal, etc. Most of those posts are meaningless.
“We don’t think that it’s only Osibanjo’s office that is causing the waste at the moment. Even the man concerned has come out to say that there is nothing happening. It is clear that what is going on is politically inclined, but the man suffering it has said otherwise. So, we hold our comments,” Odumakin stated.
Also, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uche Opaga-Achi, noted that the government has refused to listen to advice. According to him, the government at the centre lacks direction.
“I don’t even want to react to this government. This government has no form, no bearing, anything goes; so why am I wasting my time reacting to their decisions and actions. This government seems not to have direction,” he stated.
